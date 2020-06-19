Man arrives at Portsmouth fire station with serious gunshot wound

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police say a man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after he came to a fire station with a gunshot wound.

Police said the man came to Fire Station 1 at 1601 Effingham Street around 9:15 p.m.

The gunshot wound was on the man’s torso.

He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

