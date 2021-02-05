Man arrested, charged with murder in connection with fatal Portsmouth shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they have arrested a man on murder charges in connection with a deadly Portsmouth shooting in January

On Thursday, police arrested 35-year-old Akime R. Porter in Lawrenceville, Georgia. He is charged with the murder of 32-year-old Tony Lamont Deans.

Portsmouth Police were called on Jan. 3 to the 20th block of Merrimac Drive shortly after midnight regarding a man with a gunshot wound to the upper body. When they got to the scene, medics pronounced the man, identified as Deans, as deceased.

On Jan. 8, detectives with Portsmouth Police Major Crimes Unit located two individuals of interest they wanted to speak to in connection with the homicide.

A few days later, on Jan. 12, detectives said they located the two people who were no longer considered persons of interest.

On Feb. 4, police announced the arrest of Porter. In addition to the murder charge, he is charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.