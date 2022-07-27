PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a Portsmouth mother in January.

According to police, 21-year-old Jashaun Lee Richardson was arrested in Virginia Beach Thursday morning. Richardson faces multiple charges in the murder of 26-year-old mother of three Shakera Lanae Hines on January 14 in the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue.

Jashaun Lee Richardson

Richardson is accused of first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and shooting in the commission of a felony. He is currently in the custody of the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges. He is being held without bond.