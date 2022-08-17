PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A second man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at the River Walk Inn on Effingham Street.

According to police, 32-year-old Demonte Rayshaen Worrell was arrested on August 16.

Demonte Rayshawn Worrell (32) (Photo Courtesy: Portsmouth Police Department)

Worrell is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of use of a firearm, aggravated assault, two counts of attempted robbery, and firearm by violent felon.

Both Worrell and 28-year-old Marcellus Tyrell Epps have been charged with the murder of David Branch back in February 2022.

Epps was arrested in May 2022 by Chesapeake Police.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.