Man arrested in connection with multiple robberies, gun battle inside convenience store in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police have arrested a man in connection with four commercial robberies and a carjacking.

One of those incidents involved a gun battle inside a store.

Police said Travis Deondre “Petey” Wilson was arrested without incident Thursday afternoon after an effort by the Portsmouth Police Department’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit, Special Investigations Unit, Gang Unit, Street Crimes Unit, and Major Crimes: Robbery Unit.

Police said one of the cases he was involved in was on the eve of Thanksgiving at the GitGo Food Market in the 1600 block of Rodman Avenue.

Wilson allegedly tried to rob the store and was challenged by a person who was also armed and in the store. He engaged in what police called a “gun battle” with the other person in the store while bystanders and two toddlers were also inside.

There were no injuries during that incident. Police did not say if anyone else would be charged in connection with the gunfire.

Additional charges may be issued against Wilson, police said.

Wilson is being held at Portsmouth City Jail without bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.