Man arrested in connection with Gold Mine robbery in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been arrested in connection with a robbery in Portsmouth earlier this month.

Police said the robbery happened around 3:15 p.m., on May 1, at Gold Mine, located at 2012-B Victory Boulevard.

Police released three surveillance images of the suspect. They show a man wearing a bluish-colored tie-dye style shirt and an L.A. Dodgers baseball cap.

Melvin Tyrone Edwards (Courtesy – Portsmouth City Jail)

On May 7, Portsmouth Police say they received an anonymous 911 call regarding the alleged suspect.

Police later brought the accused, identified as Melvin Tyrone Edwards, for questioning and charged him for the robbery.

Police say he is currently being held at the Portsmouth City Jail without bond.