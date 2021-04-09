Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting near Portsmouth intersection last weekend

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police have arrested a 25-year-old man and charged him with felony murder in connection with a fatal shooting last weekend near the intersection of Airline Boulevard and Frederick Boulevard.

Police say U.S. Marshals and Portsmouth police collaborated in the arrest of 25-year-old Tiron Wallace, of Portsmouth.

The shooting happened around 4:40 a.m. April 3. Police said 32-year-old Anthony Norman died at the scene from his injuries.