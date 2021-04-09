Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting near Portsmouth intersection last weekend

Portsmouth

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tiron Wallace, 25 (Photo courtesy: Portsmouth police)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police have arrested a 25-year-old man and charged him with felony murder in connection with a fatal shooting last weekend near the intersection of Airline Boulevard and Frederick Boulevard.

Police say U.S. Marshals and Portsmouth police collaborated in the arrest of 25-year-old Tiron Wallace, of Portsmouth.

The shooting happened around 4:40 a.m. April 3. Police said 32-year-old Anthony Norman died at the scene from his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10