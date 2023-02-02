PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been arrested in connection to a string of 7-Eleven robberies in Portsmouth.

According to police, 23-year-old Kalil Malik Jones was arrested after he robbed a 7-Eleven located near the 3500 block of Deep Creek Blvd around 1:10 a.m.

Kalil Malik (Photo Courtesy: Portsmouth Police Department)

Jones has been charged with three counts of robbery, attempted robbery, four counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and four counts of wearing a mask in public.

These charges come after police were looking for a man who they say robbed two 7-Eleven locations five times in four weeks between Jan. 2 and Jan. 16.