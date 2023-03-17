PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been arrested Friday on obstruction of justice and narcotics charges.

According to police, 34-year-old Danny Collins was arrested after a foot pursuit near the 200 block of Peach Street. Collins was detained near the 900 block of Palmer Street.

Danny Collins (Photo Courtesy: Portsmouth Police Department)

During the incident, a K9 alerted on Collins’ car and detectives recovered two ounces of cocaine and fentanyl and two firearms.

Collins has been charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of a firearm while in the possession of a controlled substance, and eluding police.

Police say investigators initially approached to serve him with warrants for obstruction of justice and improper display of a license plate in connection to a traffic stop on Sept. 10 where Collins fled from police.

Prior to this arrest, police say Collins was out on bond for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and two counts of possession of a firearm with a controlled substance. These charges stemmed from a search warrant that was executed on Feb. 23