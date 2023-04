PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been arrested and charged with sexual assault in Portsmouth.

60-year-old Ricky Antonio Bess has been charged with abduction and rape connected to an incident that happened on April 22 near the 1800 block of County Street.

Bess is currently being held at the Portsmouth City Jail without bond.

Police urge those who may have had contact with this individual to call the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at 757–393–8536.