PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A man arrested when he was a teen in connection with a murder in Portsmouth has been sentenced for the crime.

Karnell Pough Jr. was sentenced on January 17 to 35 years in jail with 10 years suspended, followed by five years supervised probation upon release, for the second degree murder of 38-year-old Paris Folston.

Pough was one of two teens charged in connection with Folston’s death in the 3700 block of Mariner Avenue the evening of May 6, 2020. Pough was 17 years old when he was arrested. The other suspect, a girl from Virginia Beach, was 13 at the time.

Police did not initially release Pough’s name since he was a juvenile.

Pough was found guilty of second degree murder and robbery in September, 2022. During sentencing, the robbery charge was dismissed. The defendant was given the option of a jury sentencing to be sentenced by the Circuit Court judge who presided over his trial. He opted for the judge.