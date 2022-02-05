Man arrested after shooting police car in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Officials in Portsmouth are investigating after a police car was hit by a car on Saturday night.

According to police, two officers were following a ‘suspicious vehicle’ from afar around 8:10 p.m. when the shooting happened. The ‘suspicious vehicle’ ended up behind the officers and fired a gun hitting their car near the 2500 block of Oakley Place.

Neither of the officers were injured.

The suspect was arrested a short time after the shooting, in partnership with Virginia State Police.

The investigation is going.