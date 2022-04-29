PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man is behind bars and facing several charges after a string of robberies in Portsmouth

Police tell 10 On Your Side that 37-year-old Marcus Lorenzo Stark was taken into custody following an investigation into several commercial robberies.

Stark is accused of robbing the Walmart on Frederick Boulevard, plus the Royal Farms and 7Eleven, both on Victory Boulevard. In addition, he is accused of shoplifting at the ABC store also on Victory Boulevard.

He has been charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery to an individual, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony plus shoplifting.