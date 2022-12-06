PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man is now in custody after police say he attempted to rob a Portsmouth Food Lion at gunpoint.
Portsmouth police say 38-year-old William A. Jennings was apprehended over the weekend. He is accused of several charges including attempted robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The incident occurred at the Food Lion located at 2012 Victory Blvd on Nov. 19 around 7:14 p.m. Police say Jennings attempted to rob the cashier at gunpoint, however, he fled the scene without acquiring any money.
Police say there were no injuries reported.
