PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police have arrested a man in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old in 2021.

Portsmouth Police say they’ve arrested 25-year-old Jamel Raiquon Jones on June 8 on charges of first-degree murder, use of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police say Jones was also wanted for unrelated charges including abduction and kidnapping, assault and battery of a family member, and petit larceny.

The charges stem from a shooting on May 31, 2021 near the 1400 block of Crawford Parkway where a 16-year-old boy was killed.

Jamel Raiquon Jones, June 13, 2022 (Courtesy – VBPD)