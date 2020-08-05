Man and woman shot in Portsmouth Wednesday afternoon

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A man and a woman were taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon to be treated for serious injuries after they were shot.
A police spokesperson confirmed the incident happened shortly after noon in the 2600 block of High Street.
Both of the victims were shot in the upper body, police said.
There are no other details at this time. Stay with WAVY for updates.
