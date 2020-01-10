Man accused of killing sister and stepfather faces jury; testimony resumes Friday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The murder trial for a man accused of killing his sister and his stepfather continued Thursday in Portsmouth court.

Sheldon Marcus Porter, 37, is charged with murder in connection with the deaths of Wilbur and Chaquita Giles.

Police found them both shot to death inside an apartment on Gateway Drive in Portsmouth on March 16, 2019.

About a week later, Porter turned himself in.

Porter’s cousin, Ronald Giles, took the stand in court Thursday.

He testified Porter called him the day of the shooting and admitted to pulling the trigger.

Ronald says Porter’s exact words were “I shot my daddy and sister.”

This was day two of the trial in which Porter faces two counts of first degree murder, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Also on the stand Thursday were two Portsmouth Police officers who described how they responded to the incident.

Sgt. Dyer explained he and other officers entered the apartment and found Chaquita Giles, who had been shot inside a bedroom.

They moved her outside, not knowing if the suspect was inside still, and started chest compressions, but she was already dead.

Then, Officer Watts, who works with the SWAT team, found Wilbur Giles face down inside the master bedroom with blood on his shirt.

Watts says another officer checked his vitals, but he didn’t have a pulse.

A paramedic who also took the stand said Chaquita Giles had been shot in the foot and shoulder.

WAVY News attended a candlelight vigil for both victims shortly after the incident happened, and reported previously that Chaquita Giles was a food services worker with Portsmouth Public Schools.

There was no mention of a motive in this case Thursday.

Testimony will resume around 10 a.m. Friday.

Family members declined to interview.

Tune in to WAVY News 10 for more coverage and stay up-to-date through the WAVY News App and on WAVY.com.