Man accused of attempted rape during Portsmouth home invasion; elderly woman injured

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man in Portsmouth was arrested Monday afternoon, accused of attempted rape among other charges.

According to police, officers were sent to the 400 block of Mayflower Road around 2:20 p.m. Monday regarding a home invasion. Initial investigations revealed that a 70-year-old woman was assaulted and injured during the incident.

After further investigation, police arrested 54-year-old Kevin Lee Breeding Sr. near the 1400 block of George Washington Highway.

Breeding was charged with burglary, robbery, attempted rape, abduction, and credit card fraud.

Kevin Lee Breeding Sr., Feb. 8, 2022 (Courtesy – PPD)

Anyone who may have come into contact with the suspect or who has information about this incident is urged to contact the Special Victims Unit at 757–393–8536.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.