Male victim hurt in shooting incident on Palmer Street in Portsmouth

Portsmouth

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a shooting incident that left a male injured, Wednesday.

Officers were called around 4:41 a.m. for the shooting incident in the 1700 block of Palmer Street. One male was transported to a hospital for treatment.

No additional details have been released. Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10