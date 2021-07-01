Male shot and killed in Cradock area of Portsmouth Thursday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are investigating after a male was shot and killed in the Cradock area of the city Thursday night.

Police responded to the intersection of Aylwin Road and Connor Place around 6:35 p.m. Thursday.

They arrived to find a male victim who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The age of the male is currently unknown, police said.

Police did not release additional information, including any details about a suspect or suspects.

