PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are investigating after a male was shot and killed Thursday evening.
Police said they received a call about a gunshot victim in the 3200 block of Victory Boulevard around 5:10 p.m. Thursday.
Portsmouth Police said the male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
A police spokeswoman said the age of the victim wasn’t confirmed as of 5:45 p.m.
WAVY News 10 went to the scene. There was yellow tape around a Portsmouth fire station.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Latest Posts:
- Parents, former teacher of special needs boys at Oscar Smith Middle School say rights were violated
- Man sentenced to 6 1/2 years for possession of heroin, fentanyl in Chesapeake
- Port of Virginia sets new record for TEU volume growth
- Male pronounced dead after being shot, found on Victory Boulevard
- Romney: ‘Multi-trillion dollar COVID aid bill won’t happen’