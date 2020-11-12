Male pronounced dead after being shot, found on Victory Boulevard

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are investigating after a male was shot and killed Thursday evening.

Police said they received a call about a gunshot victim in the 3200 block of Victory Boulevard around 5:10 p.m. Thursday.

Portsmouth Police said the male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police spokeswoman said the age of the victim wasn’t confirmed as of 5:45 p.m.

WAVY News 10 went to the scene. There was yellow tape around a Portsmouth fire station.

