Lucas, NAACP leaders due in court for preliminary hearing in Confederate monument case

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY)— Virginia State Senator Louise Lucas (D) and NAACP members charged after a protest at the former Portsmouth Confederate monument will be in court for a preliminary hearing Monday morning at 9 a.m.

The monument was damaged during a protest back in June and a man was seriously hurt during the demonstration when part of the statue was pulled down on his head.

In August, Police Chief Angela Greene announced charges against 19 people, including several prominent Black community leaders, in connection with the vandalism of the monument. Greene was expected to be fired on Monday, in apparent connection to the case.

Police had labeled Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney Stephanie Morales as a witness, which would not have allowed her to prosecute the case. However last month, a Richmond-based Judge ruled there was no reason to call the prosecutor as a witness.

Now Morales is responsible for the case. We expect to learn more about her findings during the hearing.

10 On Your Side's Regina Mobley has been closely following this story.

