PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Lisa Lucas-Burke was selected by Portsmouth City Council on Tuesday to serve as the city’s newest vice mayor.

Her nomination came during a special council meeting, ahead of a vote to oust Tonya Chapman from her city manager position. Councilmember Bill Moody motioned to nominate Lucas-Burke and the council vote was unanimous.

“I believe we have a council seated here for 2023 that’s going to work expeditiously, and in harmony, unity, to ensure that the business of the city is handled appropriately,” said Lucas-Burke after accepting flowers from Mayor Shannon Glover during the meeting.

Lucas-Burke, the daughter of state Sen. Louise Lucas, replaces De’Andre Barnes in the vice mayor role. Barnes, who remains on council, joined with Councilman Mark Whitaker in being the only members to vote against Chapman’s termination on Tuesday.

Lucas-Burke has served as vice mayor before, and faced misdemeanor charges back in 2020 while serving in that role when she called for former Portsmouth Police Chief Angela Greene’s resignation after her mother and other Black leaders were charged in relation to the city’s Confederate monument incident. A judge later dismissed those charges.

Tuesday also marked the first council meeting for new members Mark Hugel and Vernon Tillage Jr., the latter of which was recognized on Tuesday, his birthday. At 28, he became the youngest person ever to be elected to Portsmouth City Council.

Both Hugel and Tillage were elected this November, with Councilman Moody also winning reelection. Former members Paul Battle and Christopher Woodard failed to be among the three highest vote getters.