PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth is mourning the loss of a beloved longtime emergency dispatcher.

The Portsmouth Fire Rescue & Emergency Services announced Wednesday night that Senior Dispatcher Elton Ferguson died on Sunday, July 24. They did not share the cause of his death.

Ferguson served Portsmouth for 18 years.

“All of us with Portsmouth Fire Rescue and EMS are deeply saddened by his untimely death,” the service wrote on Facebook, saying Ferguson was respected and loved by everyone who knew him.