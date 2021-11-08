Long-time casino industry veteran named as Rivers Casino Portsmouth general manager

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The upcoming Rivers Casino Portsmouth has found its general manager.

Rush Street Gaming announced on Monday that Roy Corby will lead Portsmouth’s new casino set to open in 2023.

Previously known as Rivers Casino Pittsburgh’s assistant general manager, Corby will bring more than 30 years of casino gaming and experience to Hampton Roads.

Starting off his career as a table games dealer and slot attendant in Atlantic City, Corby went on to become senior vice president of operations for Global Gaming Solutions with oversight of three full-service casinos. He was also a former property leader for Agua Caliente Resort & Casino in Palm Springs, California; Sandia Resort & Casino in Albuquerque, New Mexico; and The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

Rivers Casino Portsmouth will anchor the city’s new Entertainment District, revitalizing a vacant 50-acre site on Victory Boulevard.

Roy Corby, Nov. 8 (Photo Courtesy – Rush Street Gaming)

The $300 million-plus project will feature a 50,000 square foot casino with 1,890 gaming “positions,” a sportsbook, restaurants, a live entertainment lounge and more than 62,000 square feet of indoor-outdoor event space that can host concerts, weddings and meetings. The facility is also proposed to have a 250-room hotel.

The casino will bring more than 1,300 new permanent local jobs, approximately 1,400 construction jobs and will generate an estimated $16 million in new annual tax revenue for Portsmouth.