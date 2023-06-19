PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The “Long Island Medium” is coming to Portsmouth’s casino for two shows in August.

“The Experience” with Theresa Caputo is set for Saturday, August 12 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, August 13 at 3 p.m. Tickets went on sale last week at RiversCasino.com/Portsmouth and start at $29.

“The Experience isn’t about believing in mediums. It’s about seeing something life-changing,” Caputo says. “It’s like Long Island Medium live, witnessing first-hand spirit communication.”

Caputo, who claims she can communicate with the dead, is best known for her TLC show “Long Island Medium,” which ran for 14 seasons after premiering in 2011.

You can read more about Theresa at her website.