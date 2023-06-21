PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Late Wednesday afternoon, Artura Cunningham was able to do something most of us take for granted – open her mailbox.

Cunningham got the the runaround when she moved into her home on Columbia Street two years ago. The landlord told her the Post Office had control of the key for her box in the parking lot behind her unit.

Despite repeated attempts, she was unable to get a key, so she’d either catch the mail carrier when they arrived or pick up her mail from the post office.

Then, 10 On Your Side did a story and she got word she could pick up the key from the post office on Broad Street. We were there Wednesday morning when Cunningham went in, but at first she came out empty-handed.

“They told me that they could not find the key,” she said.

She went back inside, and after about 15 minutes of meeting with a supervisor, Cunningham emerged victorious, keys in hand. Or so it seemed.

When she returned home, none of the three keys would open her mailbox.

Back to Broad Street.

By late afternoon, a mail carrier met with her and took a different approach – changing out the entire lock – which ended up being Cunningham’s real solution.

“What I couldn’t do for two years, you guys came out and made it happen and I really appreciate it,” she said. “Thank you so much, 10 On Your Side.”