Local wildlife rescue groups save hundreds of baby squirrels after Isaias

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY)– Some baby animals didn’t stand a chance against Tropical Storm Isaias, as strong winds blew through the area and knocked them out of their nests.

Local wildlife rehabber Connie Hiebert spoke with 10 On Your Side over the phone on Monday. She said it’s been a busy week taking in the animals and caring for them.

“It was horrendous. I took in 132 baby pinky squirrels in one day,” said Hiebert.

She said some were in such poor condition they didn’t make it.

“Out of the 132, 24 of them died the first day they were here, from being tossed around in their nest and bruised, and they were thrown 40 to 50 feet down to the ground,” she said.

Hiebert said another wildlife rehabber also took in more than 100 baby squirrels. She said they need to stay warm and be fed every three to four hours.

She said the community of rehabbers has been working together to help as many animals as they can.

“Thank goodness we have ladies with us that take these babies from us, I have seven rehabbers under me that have all pitched in and taken what they can take,” Hiebert.

She said because the storm happened during a pandemic, money is tight.

“We survive on donations and with COVID, it’s had a huge effect on wildlife and donations and we’re not getting barely any donations to help with the babies. So, it’s bad,” she said.

If you would like to help, visit 2nd Chance Wildlife’s website.

Latest Posts: