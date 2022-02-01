Local volunteers help tornado victims still living in rubble 8 weeks after deadly storms

PORTSMOUTH, Va (WAVY) — Eight weeks after deadly tornadoes ripped through Kentucky, volunteers with Portsmouth-based Operation Blessing are still helping victims pick up the pieces.

“It still looks, in a lot of those communities, not much different than the day the storm came through on December 10,” Operation Blessing Deployment Manager Toby Swager told WAVY.

On Tuesday morning, they were working at the home of a woman named Miss Kathy, a single mother of five living in Russellville, Kentucky.

“She is on limited income and she has full disability,” said Swager.

As they’ve done for other homeowners, they went in to hang sheet rock, install new cabinets and lay down flooring.

“Miss Kathy has been so gracious and so grateful for the things that our donors have made possible here in the community what we’re able to do,” said Swager.

Meanwhile, another Operation Blessing team is busy building sheds in rural Dawson Springs.

“A shed may not seem like a lot, but that 10 by 12 [foot] building is a place where they can begin to see hope… and it’s something that is once again standing on their property, which does a huge thing for the psyche of that individual,” Swager told WAVY.

Operation Blessing couldn’t say for sure how many people like Miss Kathy they’ve helped so far, or how many more need their help, but Swager estimates it’ll take these communities more than two years to rebuild.

“We are going to be here as long as possible as long as we have the ability to come in and offer hope,” he said.

You can help support their mission by donating to Operation Blessing.