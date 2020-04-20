Local realtor starts Facebook group to encourage hospital workers

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) –A Hampton Roads realtor started a Facebook group to bring some joy to hospital workers in our area. It’s called Adopt a Hospital Hero.

“We do a theme every week, and last week our theme was Life Savers, so we dropped off little bags with Life Savers in them with tags that said, ‘thank you for all that you’re doing, you’re a lifesaver!'” said Ashley McDougal.

McDougal says she started the Facebook page after she realized just how many of her clients work in the medical field. Volunteers in the group create little gifts to cheer up those hospital workers.

“They are people in the community who signed up to help in some form or fashion, whether it be delivering the gifts that we’re giving, or it’s adopting someone: adopt a nurse or a resident from one of our local hospitals. There are all different types, there’s crafting people who are putting together the gifts for us,” said McDougal.

There are more than 120 volunteers in the group so far. In just the past week they made three drop-offs at local hospitals.

“They are so incredibly thankful. Just the fact that somebody has taken the time to do that for them, that we acknowledge what they’re doing, they have just been so thankful for the extra encouragement and care and gratitude,” she said.

She says they’ll continue to drop off the goodies at the same hospitals to build a relationship with those who work there. She says if someone nominates another hospital, they’ll add them to the list as well.

If you would like to be a part of the group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/656711811784526/

