Local Portsmouth church lifts healthcare workers’ spirits at Maryview Hospital with ‘love gifts’

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Members of a local church in Portsmouth spread some holiday spirit Tuesday.

Ebenezer Baptist Church in Portsmouth gave out 1,100 “love gifts” in appreciation to all the healthcare workers at Maryview Hospital.

Dr. Leroy Hill, Jr., pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church presented the gifts to the hospital director to pass them out to the workers.



Church members say the gifts were meant for the doctors, nurses, first responders and anyone who comes in contact with COVID-19 patients.



The 1,100 gifts also represent the family members who were not able to be with their loved ones who have contracted the virus.

“We just want to thank the all healthcare workers for their service,” said the Pastor Leroy.