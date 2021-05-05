Local pop musician and educator remembered by peers

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Jazz fans and music lovers around Hampton Roads are mourning the loss of a local legend.



Bob Ransom, a former Air Force band member, local band leader, and college professor, died last week.

Fuzz Band recording artist Karla Krump’s memories go back to her childhood in the choir at Carver Memorial Presbyterian Church, in Newport News, where Bob Ransom was the guest soloist on trumpet.

“Every year, the Williams F. Krump choir, my dad, played Handel’s Messiah and Bob was there, ” said Krump. “He played whenever we could get him because he was definitely in demand.”

Jay Lang, manager of WHOV-FM at Hampton University, recalled Ransom heading the university’s sound engineering program.

“He was a retired Air Force soloist. He taught here at the university for 16 years and a lot of folks might not know that he initially started at Howard University and then he got drafted and went into the service.”

Producer Martin Blockson remembered Random when he met him in 1981 in a gifted program at Thomas Nelson Community College.



The tone that came outta that horn, it spoke to me,” said Blockson.

WHRV-FM Jae Sinnett remembered Ransom’s kindness.



“He was always so kind with me. Even when I would play something he didn’t like, he’d be like ‘yeah, man, that’s a little too out there for me.. ‘but, then, you did this’..and that’s the sign of a great educator.”

Funeral arrangements are pending, and local musicians say they will come together at a later date for a tribute session.