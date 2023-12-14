PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Over the next three years, $2 million is coming to Hampton Roads to help take back the community.

Several organizations in the 757 are teaming up with local hospitals to help families and provide immediate intervention to victims of gun violence.

It’s called the Safer Together Initiative, and while it’s an opportunity to address gun violence in the 757 and its impact on the community, it will also help make sure basic needs are being met for victims and their families.

“This is a very very good step,” said Portsmouth Police Chief Stephen Jenkins. “I look forward to working with these individuals and see what we can do to affect this monumental problem.”

Portsmouth-based Community of Change, was awarded a $2 million grant, which will be spread out over the course of three years between its organization and other partner organizations, Give Back 2 da Block and Ketchmore Kids.

The hope is that money from the Department of Justice will help connect the community-based organizations with local hospitals, including Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Riverside Regional Medical Center and Chesapeake Regional Medical Center to make a difference in the lives of those impacted by gun violence.

Staff at local hospitals will identify high risk individuals then connect with organizations already doing work in the community.

Troy and Chanell Ketchmore, founders of Ketchmore Kids, say this cuts out time that it may otherwise take to get connected and make sure basic needs are being met.

“Those are some major challenges for families to overcome,” Chanell Ketchmore said, “and so then when you add on top of that someone whose been impacted by gun violence its almost unthinkable to try to navigate what you need to do and how to do it.”

Ketchmore Kids works to create spaces in Newport News where kids can grow and develop without fear of being killed or hurt.

Troy Ketchmore told us he spent 26 years in prison for a murder that evidence later proved he didn’t commit. He believes his past will help him relate to victims and build trust.

“A lot of those victims have probably had a past like mine, or been through some of the same things I’ve been through so the relatability will connect off top,” he said.

Jenkins said building trust is key. He hopes individuals out in the community doing the work will also engage with law enforcement so they can all work together to stop gun violence.

“We keep talking about trust,” Jenkins said. “There are things, conversations that have to be had, relationships that have to be built, so its not going to be an easy lift and I think everyone needs to understand that from the forefront.”

Jenkins said he just came back from a gun violence summit in Minneapolis. He says many cities are having similar conversations.

“This is a movement nationally to get the communities engaged and get law enforcement together,” Jenkins said, “so I’m excited about Hampton Roads getting together as a region to address our issues.”

Program Director Alex DePaul said the program doesn’t roll out until January, but they’ve already started working with six families.

“We’ve assisted them with housing needs, food security, transportation needs, employment — also emotional and mental health support — so critical, critical work,” DePaul said.

They’re all coming together to make a profound difference in the lives of those impacted by gun violence.

“When addressing the epidemic of gun violence, it can’t be addressed by just one individual, one organization or one city, especially here in Hampton Roads,” DePaul said. “We really need to come together.”

Norfolk State University is also serving as a research partner.

The team is working to fill the last two case manager positions in the next four weeks. They’re specifically looking for people with experience with mental health, behavioral health and housing assistance. If you are interested, email Alex DePaul at alex@dpgsconsulting.com.