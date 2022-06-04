PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — This weekend, the Stop the Violence 757 hopes to take back the community as the group kicked off gun violence awareness events with the Go Orange Bike Ride Saturday.



Donated bikes from the community are available for free for kids. Freddie Taylor Sr. is one of the organizers and he says now more than ever the community must come together.

“As you know, we’ve had several incidents over the past couple of days, but we want to let the community know that we’re out here to help implement these initiatives to get these illegal guns off the streets, said Taylor.



“We believe in guns. We believe in guns, but we just want to get the illegal guns off the street because they are the ones that are doing the harm in our communities.”

If you missed the event today, the bikes not given away will available tomorrow. Stop the Violence 757 will host the annual kickball tournament at Cavalier Manor field starting at 8 a.m. Sunday.