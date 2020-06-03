Local nonprofit launches ‘Lunch on Us’ delivering nearly 4,000 meals to kids in need

(Photo courtesy Lindsey Anderson, founder of Vision Driven 757, Inc. and organizer of “Lunch on Us.”)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Founder of a local nonprofit organization Lindsey Anderson recently launched a program to provide meals and supplies to kids in need.

Anderson created Vision Driven 757, Inc. with the mission to help encourage and educate the youth of Hampton Roads. The organization’s events and initiatives are structured to provide the necessary resources that the youth needs to “Be the Change.”

“We currently are completely volunteer-based and have made and delivered almost 4,000 lunches to children in Portsmouth and Norfolk. We have also partnered with several community organizations to give children at-home activities, toys, books, face masks, and notes of encouragement,” said Anderson.

As the coronavirus pandemic has brought many struggles to the youth and their families, Anderson started the “Lunch on Us” movement with the volunteer-based team to give back during a time of need.

“Lunch on Us was created to provide meals to school-aged children. Although the school district prepares breakfast and lunches for the children, many families are unable to get them for a variety of reasons,” she said.

The program delivers meals including breakfast, lunch, and dinner as well as groceries, masks, and activity kits to families who are struggling.

“We plan to continue to this initiative even after the pandemic to continue helping families in need,” she continued.

