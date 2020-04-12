Local churches prepare for first COVID-19 holiday; Easter Sunday

PORTSMOUTH, Va (WAVY) — Churches across the county and in Hampton Roads have had to adjust over the past few weeks to avoid big gatherings of people.

For weeks now, several churches in our area have taken up drive-thru churches or online services, and that would be the same this Easter holiday.

If there were a perfect spring day for an Easter egg hunt with the birds chirping and the flowers in full bloom, it would have been today.

And for the Wave Church, that is what it was scheduled. But stay at home orders due to COVID 19 took that luxury as well as the promise of a packed church on Easter morning.

“This is good news. In the midst of, you know, even this world pandemic Easter is all about the fact that there is good news. And his name is Jesus,” Executive Pastor Josh Kelly says.

Even though in-person Easter service is cancelled, the holiday is not.

Today Governor Northam reminded everyone in a tweet about the importance of social distancing even on a holiday stating it only works if we keep doing it.

So for the religious community, how do you celebrate such a sacred holiday.

“This is where we super thankful for technology because we are putting our services online for people to watch, and I think there is a side of it that is also enjoyable to be a part of Easter Sunday at home in your pj’s,” said Kelly.

WAVE Church just like many in our community are moving things online.

“For us more important than anything, is that people still feel like they have a family in the community not just on Sunday, but every other day,” he said.

Kelly said he would rather see his congregation in person, but is okay with finding the good in a bad situation for now.

“No matter what we walk through or go through there is always hope and there is always a benefit to finding the good. And that’s what I love as much bad as we see out there, there is a lot of amazing people doing amazing things,” he said.

So that next year they can see the birds and the flowers in bloom in person.

