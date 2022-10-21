PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — On Oct. 21, 2022, Mercy Chefs was named as a finalist in the community service organizations category of Land Rover’s Defender Service Awards. As a finalist, Mercy Chefs will receive $5,000 from the presenting sponsor, CHASE.

Mercy Chefs, which is a Portsmouth-based disaster relief and humanitarian aid organization, was recognized for its work in providing meals during national emergencies.

“We are honored to be recognized as a finalist alongside four other incredible organizations in the community services award category,” said Gary LeBlanc, founder of Mercy Chefs. “Our mission has always been to just go feed people, and the thought of being honored for fulfilling our calling is deeply humbling. We are taking this moment to reflect on every single one of our staff, volunteers and community members who make our mission a reality. We see you, we value you and we appreciate you.”

The winners for all five categories in Land Rover’s Defender Service Awards will be announced on Nov. 12.

Recently, Mercy Chefs have been cooking hundreds of thousands of meals for victims of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myer, Florida. To support Mercy Chefs in their current aid efforts, visit mercychefs.com.