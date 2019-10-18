Local business provides winter wear for Portsmouth’s homeless population

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A local business provided winter coats, hats, scarves and more for dozens of homeless citizens in Portsmouth on Friday.

Connecting Communities, LLC held the event “Warmest Winter Ever” downtown to prepare the vulnerable population with things they’ll need for the cooling temperatures.

Lateacia Sessoms, who started the mental health business two years ago, says they usually give out donations on a smaller scale.

The event provided the items and free lunch, catered by the Corner Cafe, to around 50 people in need.

“I wanted to do this event because Portsmouth has a lot of homeless population and they’re often times overlooked, under served, uninsured so no one pays them attention,” Sessoms said.”It is our mission to make this city warm, loving, supportive, encouraging. We wanted to give back today because this is what we want to see for a change in our community.”

Sessoms says she hoped those who attended left knowing they are loved and believes charitable events like this can heal the community.

The event also provided those in attendance with the chance to learn yoga poses.

To learn more about Connecting Communities, LLC, click here.