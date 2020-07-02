Local Boy Scout troop’s equipment stolen twice in two weeks

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — For the second time in as many weeks, a Portsmouth Boy Scout troop has become the recent target of thieves.

Someone stole multiple pieces of equipment and also vandalized the building belonging to Troop 233.

Whoever it was left something behind.

Assistant Scout Master Aaron Weaver said he couldn’t believe what he saw when he arrived at his troop’s building on Sunday.

“Everything was in complete disarray,” he said.

Another leader found the door locks cut. What they discovered inside even more disappointing.

“There was tables turned over, there was chairs turned over, our quarter master room was ransacked,” Weaver said.

The uninvited visitor sprayed the fire extinguishers throughout the building, drew derogatory pics on the chalkboard, and left the scouts’ fridge open, causing food to spoil.

The person also stole lawn equipment and sets of keys. A week before, someone stole the troop’s barbecue smoker.

“This is a place for our boys from all around the neighborhood to get together,” Weaver said. “Why would anybody want to come in and do this to a scout organization, where we meet, and destroy everything that these kids have worked so hard to keep?”

Weaver said the burglar left a possible clue for police.

“They decided to help themselves to a few soft drinks as well but luckily for us they didn’t throw it away so we were able to get prints off of them,” he said.

The estimated value of the damage and stolen items is about $2,000. The troop is pushing forward and asking for the community’s help.

“Our boys are very resilient. They’re very strong,” Weaver said. “It’s a sad thing that happened but they’re not going to let this affect them.”

The troop is looking into adding some security measures around the building.

If you’d like to help, click here.

