PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Local kids in Portsmouth are set to receive free meals for the summer.

The Portsmouth Department of Parks & Recreation is participating in the USDA Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). The meals will be provided to all children without charge and will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Meals will be provided June 27 through August 31 (excluding July 4th) Monday through Friday at the following locations and times: