PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Local kids in Portsmouth are set to receive free meals for the summer.
The Portsmouth Department of Parks & Recreation is participating in the USDA Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). The meals will be provided to all children without charge and will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Meals will be provided June 27 through August 31 (excluding July 4th) Monday through Friday at the following locations and times:
- Brighton Elementary – AlphaBest – 1100 Portsmouth Blvd.
- 6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday
- Breakfast 8:00 – 9:00 am
- Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
- Calvary Church – Ram’s Youth Summer Program-2117 London Blvd.
- 6/27/22 – 8/5/22 Monday-Friday
- Breakfast 8:00 – 9:00 am
- Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
- Cavalier Manor Recreation Center– Summer RAYS – 404 Viking St
- 6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday
- Breakfast 8:00 – 9:00 am
- Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
- Churchland Academy -Summer RAYS–4061 River Shore Road
- 6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday
- Breakfast 8:00 – 9:00 am
- Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
- Churchland Elementary-Summer RAYS–5601 Michael Lane
- 6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday
- Breakfast 8:00 – 9:00 am
- Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
- Churchland Elementary-Summer School–5601 Michael Lane
- 6/27/22 – 7/28/22 Monday-Thursday
- Breakfast ONLY
- Breakfast 9:30 am – 10:30 am
- Cradock Middle School-Summer School – 21 Alden Avenue
- 6/27/22 – 7/28/22 Monday-Thursday
- Breakfast ONLY
- Breakfast 7:30 am – 8:30 am
- Cradock Middle School-PAL Summer Camp – 21 Alden Avenue
- 6/27/22 – 8/11/22 Monday-Thursday
- Breakfast 8:00 – 9:00 am
- Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
- Cradock Recreation Center-Summer RAYS–308 Allen Road
- 6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday
- Breakfast 8:00 – 9:00 am
- Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
- Douglass Park Elementary-Summer School-34 Grand St.
- 6/27/22 – 7/28/22 Monday-Thursday
- Breakfast ONLY
- Breakfast 8:30 am – 9:30 am
- Douglass Park Elementary-21st Century-34 Grand St.
- 7/5/22 – 7/29/22 Monday-Friday
- Breakfast 9:00 am to 10:00am
- Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
- Hodges Manor Elementary -AlphaBest- 1201 Cherokee Road
- 6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday
- Breakfast 8:00 – 9:00 am
- Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
- Hope Charitable Services– 3517 Winchester Drive
- 6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday
- Breakfast 8:30 – 9:30 am
- Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
- Waterview-Summer RAYS—3649 Hartford Street
- 6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday
- Breakfast 8:00 –9:00 am
- Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
- Joseph E. Parker Recreation Center–Summer RAYS – 2430 Turnpike Road
- 6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday
- Breakfast 8:00 -9:00 am
- Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
- Mariner Christian Academy-Grove Baptist – 6006 Churchland Blvd.
- 6/27/22 – 8/31/22 Monday-Friday
- Breakfast 8:00 – 9:00 am
- Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
- Neighborhood Facility Recreation Center– Summer RAYS – 900 Elm Ave
- 6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday
- Breakfast 8:00 – 9:00 am
- Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
- Parkview Elementary-Summer School-260 Elm Ave.
- 6/27/22 – 7/28/22 Monday-Thursday
- Breakfast ONLY
- Breakfast 8:30 am – 9:30 am
- Parkview Elementary-21st Century-260 Elm Ave.
- 7/5/22 – 7/29/22 Monday-Friday
- Lunch ONLY
- Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
- Simonsdale Elementary – Summer School – 4841 Clifford Street
- 6/27/22 – 7/28/22 Monday-Thursday
- Breakfast ONLY
- Breakfast 9:30 am – 10:30 am
- Swanson Homes– 1746 South Street
- 6/27/22 – 9/1/22 Monday-Thursday
- Lunch ONLY
- Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
- Victory Elementary – Starbase Victory 2828 Greenwood Dr
- 6/27/22 – 8/4/22 Monday-Thursday
- Lunch ONLY
- Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
- Manor High School-Football -1401 Elmhurst Lane
- 6/20/22 – 8/26/22 – Monday-Friday
- Supper ONLY
- Supper 4:30 pm – 6:00 pm
- Zion Baptist Church-Legacy Learning Academy -225 Hatton Street
- 6/27/22– 8/26/22 Monday-Friday
- Breakfast 8:00 – 9:00 am
- Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm