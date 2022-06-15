PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Local kids in Portsmouth are set to receive free meals for the summer.

The Portsmouth Department of Parks & Recreation is participating in the USDA Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). The meals will be provided to all children without charge and will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Meals will be provided June 27 through August 31 (excluding July 4th) Monday through Friday at the following locations and times:

  • Brighton Elementary – AlphaBest – 1100 Portsmouth Blvd.
    • 6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday
    • Breakfast 8:00 – 9:00 am          
    • Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
  • Calvary Church – Ram’s Youth Summer Program-2117 London Blvd.
    • 6/27/22 – 8/5/22 Monday-Friday
    • Breakfast 8:00 – 9:00 am            
    • Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
  • Cavalier Manor Recreation Center– Summer RAYS – 404 Viking St
    • 6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday
    • Breakfast 8:00 – 9:00 am            
    • Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
  • Churchland Academy -Summer RAYS4061 River Shore Road
    • 6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday
    • Breakfast 8:00 – 9:00 am            
    • Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
  • Churchland Elementary-Summer RAYS5601 Michael Lane
    • 6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday
    • Breakfast 8:00 – 9:00 am            
    • Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
  • Churchland Elementary-Summer School5601 Michael Lane
    • 6/27/22 – 7/28/22 Monday-Thursday
    • Breakfast ONLY                          
    • Breakfast 9:30 am – 10:30 am
  • Cradock Middle School-Summer School – 21 Alden Avenue
    • 6/27/22 – 7/28/22 Monday-Thursday
    • Breakfast ONLY                          
    • Breakfast 7:30 am – 8:30 am
  • Cradock Middle School-PAL Summer Camp – 21 Alden Avenue
    • 6/27/22 – 8/11/22 Monday-Thursday
    • Breakfast 8:00 – 9:00 am            
    • Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
  • Cradock Recreation Center-Summer RAYS308 Allen Road
    • 6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday
    • Breakfast 8:00 – 9:00 am            
    • Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
  • Douglass Park Elementary-Summer School-34 Grand St.
    • 6/27/22 – 7/28/22 Monday-Thursday
    • Breakfast ONLY                          
    • Breakfast 8:30 am – 9:30 am
  • Douglass Park Elementary-21st Century-34 Grand St.
    • 7/5/22 – 7/29/22 Monday-Friday
    • Breakfast 9:00 am to 10:00am                
    • Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
  • Hodges Manor Elementary -AlphaBest- 1201 Cherokee Road
    • 6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday
    • Breakfast 8:00 – 9:00 am            
    • Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
  • Hope Charitable Services– 3517 Winchester Drive
    • 6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday
    • Breakfast 8:30 – 9:30 am            
    • Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
  • Waterview-Summer RAYS—3649 Hartford Street
    • 6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday
    • Breakfast 8:00 –9:00 am                        
    • Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
  • Joseph E. Parker Recreation Center–Summer RAYS – 2430 Turnpike Road
    • 6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday
    • Breakfast 8:00 -9:00 am             
    • Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
  • Mariner Christian Academy-Grove Baptist – 6006 Churchland Blvd.
    • 6/27/22 – 8/31/22 Monday-Friday
    • Breakfast 8:00 – 9:00 am            
    • Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
  • Neighborhood Facility Recreation Center– Summer RAYS – 900 Elm Ave
    • 6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday
    • Breakfast 8:00 – 9:00 am                        
    • Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm    
  • Parkview Elementary-Summer School-260 Elm Ave.
    • 6/27/22 – 7/28/22 Monday-Thursday
    • Breakfast ONLY                          
    • Breakfast 8:30 am – 9:30 am
  • Parkview Elementary-21st Century-260 Elm Ave.
    • 7/5/22 – 7/29/22 Monday-Friday
    • Lunch ONLY                                 
    • Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
  • Simonsdale Elementary – Summer School – 4841 Clifford Street
    • 6/27/22 – 7/28/22 Monday-Thursday
    • Breakfast ONLY                           
    • Breakfast 9:30 am – 10:30 am          
  • Swanson Homes– 1746 South Street
    • 6/27/22 – 9/1/22 Monday-Thursday
    • Lunch ONLY                                 
    • Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
  • Victory Elementary – Starbase Victory 2828 Greenwood Dr
    • 6/27/22 – 8/4/22 Monday-Thursday
    • Lunch ONLY                                  
    • Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
  • Manor High School-Football -1401 Elmhurst Lane
    • 6/20/22 – 8/26/22 – Monday-Friday
    • Supper ONLY                                 
    • Supper 4:30 pm – 6:00 pm
  • Zion Baptist Church-Legacy Learning Academy -225 Hatton Street
    • 6/27/22– 8/26/22 Monday-Friday
    • Breakfast 8:00 – 9:00 am        
    • Lunch 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm   