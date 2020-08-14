Light the way with determination and kindness

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — This week, we encountered more examples of how our actions can scatter the darkness before us. It’s how we celebrate life — sometimes against the odds — with what are often two diametrically opposed forces: resolve and grace.
To overcome is our daily mission, even if it takes five months. It’s how we appreciate the treasure of new life in all its fragility.
But we grow up and accept work as the path to achievement, nature will often show us how. We can remove the weeds that choke our future and obscure the past.
This week, we also saw dogged determination to gather branches from a family tree that had fallen over time, and replant them to bloom in a mother’s heart.
It is that love that fosters mercy, so we may care for those who can’t speak for themselves. It comes back to those forces, grace and resolve, working as one. They let us hear the voice in our soul, so we may light the way.
Latest Posts:
- Norfolk Parking Division customer service center to reopen Monday
- BREAKING: Kemp’s new executive order will allow local mask mandates
- Nearly $425k donated in fundraising effort after Wilson boy shot, killed while playing in yard
- Not Real News: A look at false claims around Kamala Harris
- Lawmaker: Trump’s executive order to prevent evictions has ‘no force of law’