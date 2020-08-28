Light the Way: Rebuilding a more perfect union

PORTSMOUTH, Va. WAVY) — Finally, we look back on a tumultuous week, where events outside Hampton Roads shaped our daily experience.

Now we help those communities rebuild from catastrophic Hurricane Laura on the Gulf Coast. A furious display from the heavens raked our shores. The backhanded slap from Hurricane Laura left its mark.

Flames and bullets made up a different storm surge in Kenosha, Wisconsin after a Black man was shot by police. They came from human limits on temper and self-control.

We pick at the past, removing scabs that open more wounds. But knowledge is the salve, and when it’s wrapped in kindness, the healing begins.

Our routines to acquire that knowledge remain uncertain, muddled, as a silent enemy — the coronavirus — tests our fortitude when reopening educational institutions.

We continue to clean up and rebuild that more perfect union. The operation is a blessing for those who need our hearts and our hands.

The first task falls on you to light the way.

