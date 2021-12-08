‘Let’s Talk, Portsmouth’ podcast invites residents to get to know the city

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth is getting into the podcast game.

Portsmouth is joining a host of municipal governments around the country using podcasts to deliver important and timely information to residents.



Titled “Let’s Talk, Portsmouth,” the city’s podcast will post on a third-party hosting (Podbean.com) site on the first and third Thursdays of the month.

“Let’s Talk, Portsmouth” will tell long-form stories about diverse city departments around the city and their variety of services.



For example, newly appointed Portsmouth Chief of Police Renado Prince already appeared on the podcast and talked about his plans for the future of the Portsmouth Police Department, new technology used in crime-solving, training police officers, and more.



City officials say the podcast platform will allow guests to talk in detail about city businesses, services offered by various departments, and share success stories.

“Let’s Talk, Portsmouth,” is available for listening or download HERE as well as Spotify and Amazon Music/Audible.