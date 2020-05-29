Lawsuit involving Portsmouth pavilion dismissed

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A $4.5 million lawsuit involving the Portsmouth pavilion has been dismissed.

IMGoing, which operates the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion, sued the city last year because of delays in the work to repair the damaged pavilion.

The case was dismissed on May 11.

Related Coverage: Portsmouth being sued $4.5M over failure to have pavilion ready for concert season

The city said it discovered a structural deformity in the pavilion’s main support mast in 2018. City engineers had hoped to have repair work completed by the start of the summer concert season last year, but the venue ended up staying closed.

There were shows scheduled at the waterfront venue this summer, but then the coronavirus pandemic hit forcing the pavilion to remain closed.

Latest Posts