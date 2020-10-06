Law enforcement holding ‘National Night Out’ events Tuesday night in Hampton Roads

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Cities across Hampton Roads will celebrate “National Night Out” on Tuesday night.

The nationwide community-building law enforcement campaign shines a light on promoting safe and caring neighborhoods.

The annual event, which usually happens in August, will look different this year because of the coronavirus.

Some areas have made their celebrations virtual, while others plan to celebrate in-person, with safety measures in place.

An event in Portsmouth is set to happen across the street from the Wesley Community Service Center on Elm Avenue from 6 p.m.- 8:30 p.m. The group will follow coronavirus safety measures.

Everyone is required to wear a mask and social distance. Also, members from the Portsmouth Health Department will talk with families about COVID-19.

Families will meet Portsmouth sheriff’s deputies, as well as stock up on free school supplies and food. The organizations leaders want to highlight the positives within the minority community.

“There are wonderful people working hard to make Portsmouth a great place to live, and our Southside area neighbors will meet a number of them at this event.”

The National Night Out event is designed to help make neighborhoods more safe.

But for this Southside community, it’s also about supporting minority empowerment and building the community, despite racial or economic barriers.

“We want to show the positive relationships between Portsmouth’s residents, local law enforcement agencies and regional support providers.”

