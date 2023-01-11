PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Lakeview Elementary, located in the 1300 block of Horne Avenue, is currently on an external lockdown following a report of a shooting near the school.

Principal Garyn Moody shared the following message with families and staff late Wednesday morning:

Good morning, Lakeview families. This is Ms. Moody. This morning, we received reports of gunshots behind our building, which led to an immediate police response throughout the neighborhood and by our school. As a precaution, we placed our school on lockdown, and we have now transitioned to an external lockdown. Our students and staff have been flexible and understanding during this time, and our instruction has resumed. If you have any specific questions and concerns, you can call our main office at 757-465-2901. Thank you.

Portsmouth Police confirmed they responded to a shots fired call on the same block as the school, around 10:40 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.