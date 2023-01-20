PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A knife was found on a school bus that was bringing kids home from Manor High School Friday afternoon in Portsmouth.

According to dispatch, the call for the incident came in around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Portsmouth Boulevard and Deep Creek Boulevard.

Manor High School Principal Dr. Timothy Johnson sent out a message to families stating that the school was made aware that a knife was found on a school bus while it was on its dismissal route.

Photo Courtesy: WAVY Photojournalist Chris Omahen

Dr. Johnson continued by saying the student responsible met with the police and appropriate actions have been taken at the school.

Parents are asked to remind parents that weapons of any kind are not allowed on school property, which includes buses, bus stops and school buildings