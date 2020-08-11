Juvenile with gunshot wound walks into Maryview hospital

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police say a juvenile that had been shot walked into a local hospital Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center around 3:30 p.m. for a report of a male juvenile with a gunshot wound to his lower body.

His injuries are not considered life-threatening, police say.

Police did not release additional information such as his age or the location where he was shot.

