PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating after a boy walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound Friday night in Portsmouth.

According to police, the call for the gunshot victim came in around 7:18 p.m. Police say the victim is a juvenile boy and his injury appears to be non life-threatening at this time.

No further information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.