Juvenile sustains life-threatening injuries in shooting Monday in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police said a male juvenile was shot and seriously injured Monday night.
Police said the call came in reporting a gunshot wound victim in the area of Chowan Drive and Cherokee Road around 8:30 p.m. Monday.
The boy was discovered at the scene and taken to a local hospital with injuries believed to be life-threatening.
Police did not immediately release the age of the boy.
